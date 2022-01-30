ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.17.

ATA opened at C$51.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.84 and a twelve month high of C$52.62.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

