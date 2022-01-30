Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atrion were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $610.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.07. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

