Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the December 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

