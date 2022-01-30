Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $284.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average is $303.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.