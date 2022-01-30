Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 3,554.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

