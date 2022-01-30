Assetmark Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

