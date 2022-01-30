Assetmark Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,016 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $107.15.

