Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,589 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

