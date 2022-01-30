Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

