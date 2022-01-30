Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

