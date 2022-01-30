Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$383.19 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

