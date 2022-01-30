Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $26.09 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $26.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

