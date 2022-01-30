Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 239,948 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,875 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 239,948 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yelp were worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Yelp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Yelp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Yelp by 661.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

