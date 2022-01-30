Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 31,300 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AGCO were worth $29,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

