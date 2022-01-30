Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 226,830 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 94.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 60,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.