Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Domo were worth $32,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.