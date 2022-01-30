Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.45.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

