Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Armstrong Flooring worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,876,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFI stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

