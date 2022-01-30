Arizona State Retirement System Sells 251 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

