Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

