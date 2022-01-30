Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

