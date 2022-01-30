Arizona State Retirement System Has $25.12 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,644 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

