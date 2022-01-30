Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.84 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 205.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 168.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 207.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.