Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

