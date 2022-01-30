Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $14.70 Million in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,000. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition accounts for 1.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:APMIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

