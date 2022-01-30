Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 2.67% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

