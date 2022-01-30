Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.
NYSE AMBP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.