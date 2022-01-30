Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

