ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

