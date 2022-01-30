ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

ARCB stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.