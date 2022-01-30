ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.