ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

AETUF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 137,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.61. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

