APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.17

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $9.84 million and $184,000.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,012,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

