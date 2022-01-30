AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.09 Million

Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $801.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.05. 323,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

