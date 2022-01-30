Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

