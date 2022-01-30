Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $359,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 330,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,394,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $621,839,000 after buying an additional 389,570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,520,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $356,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,116 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 137,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 828.9% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

