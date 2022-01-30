Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is NS Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

