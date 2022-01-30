Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

