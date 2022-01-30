Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.07 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $361.01 million and $29.07 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $19.37 or 0.00050977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

