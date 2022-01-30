Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Anpario in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 580 ($7.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 619.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 491.10 ($6.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

