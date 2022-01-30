Analyzing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flywire 0 1 8 0 2.89

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 456.44%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 75.43%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Flywire.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Flywire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.09 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.21 Flywire $131.78 million 20.77 -$11.11 million N/A N/A

Flywire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Flywire beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

