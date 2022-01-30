Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) PT at $7.61

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 14,513,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122,756. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

