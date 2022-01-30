Analysts Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT at $20.00

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RDEIY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,340. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

