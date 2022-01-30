Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $120.50

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Post stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 426,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
