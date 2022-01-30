Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $120.50

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 426,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.