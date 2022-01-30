Analysts Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT at $47.75

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OBNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $983.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

