Analysts Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $65.83

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.60. 809,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,653. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.