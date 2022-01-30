Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $22.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have commented on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,612,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,078. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

