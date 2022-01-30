Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPEY. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 79,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,902. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

