Analysts Set Expectations for Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vodafone Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

