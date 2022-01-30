Analysts Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price at $7.50

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 9,440,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,618,750. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

