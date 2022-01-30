Analysts Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.